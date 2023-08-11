Dorothy Goodman Thought Students Were Ignorant of World History. She Fought to C

As a young history lecturer in 1957, Dorothy Goodman found that her students “knew nothing of World War I, couldn’t write a paragraph and plagiarized freely," as she wrote later. From her perch at American University in Washington, D.C., she also detected a general ignorance of world history and an ineptitude for foreign languages among young Americans.

Goodman, a born organizer and crusader who died on July 23 at the age of 97, made it her mission to overhaul American education by infusing it with the best educational ideas from abroad, imposing rigorous studies of world history and cultures and teaching foreign languages to children as young as 4 or 5.

Her greatest triumph was the Washington International School, or WIS, in the District of Columbia. Founded by Goodman in 1966 with three children in the basement of her home, WIS now has about 900 students enrolled in preschool through 12th grade at campuses in the Cleveland Park and Georgetown sections of Washington, D.C.

She also helped promote and expand the International Baccalaureate program, adopted by thousands of schools around the world over the past half-century to offer students a challenging curriculum that prepares them to work with people of other cultures. WIS was an early adopter of that program.

Goodman’s goal, she wrote in a biographical note, was to develop “the best possible curriculum for the transmission of the entire human heritage to our young." She searched the world for better textbooks, curricula and pedagogical techniques.

An imperious style

Goodman, who ran WIS for its first 17 years, eventually clashed with colleagues over what some saw as her imperious management style. Though she was an excellent teacher, said Elaine Greenstone, one of her early colleagues, Goodman was “very proprietary about the school" and sometimes referred to it as “my school." Tensions mounted when she fought the arrival of a teachers union. The school’s board ousted her in 1983.

Down but never defeated, Goodman helped form and run several short-lived charter schools and continued to campaign for better and earlier instruction in languages, especially Arabic, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. In the early 1980s, she founded the Association to Cure Monolingualism. As part of its mission, that association surveyed schools and found that language studies generally were a low priority.

“When my mother got an idea in her head, she didn’t ever yield, period," said one of her sons, Matthew Goodman.

She had studied French, German and Russian as a young woman and university student. Her lack of fluency in those languages was part of what drove her mission, Matthew Goodman said. She believed she had been denied the early language immersion she needed. As a student of history, she also thought an international education could blunt the worst effects of nationalism.

Dorothy Bruchholz, the first of three daughters, was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Minneapolis. Her father, Henry Van Anda Bruchholz, studied at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar and served in the U.S. Army during World War I before becoming a banker. Her mother, Elizabeth Roy Ware Bruchholz, was a homemaker.

After graduating from a private girls school in Miami, Dorothy Bruchholz attended Bryn Mawr College and received a bachelor’s degree in history in 1946. She worked for the International Refugee Organization in Austria, did graduate studies in Russian history at the University of Minnesota and Columbia University and won a Fulbright scholarship for further studies in London, where she met Raymond John Goodman, a British citizen who later became a senior World Bank official. They married in 1953.

In 1955, she received a Ph.D. in history at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at what is now University College London.

Launching a magazine

While setting up a household with her husband in London, Goodman was appalled to find no equivalent to the U.S.-based Consumer Reports. She rallied friends, including Michael Young, to found Which? magazine, a product-review service owned by the Consumers’ Association of the U.K.

Her husband’s World Bank career took the young couple to Washington in 1956.

WIS, the school she founded, rapidly outgrew her basement and won Ford Foundation backing as it expanded to serve children of low-income families as well as those of international civil servants. One early home for the school was in the basement of a Lutheran church. Goodman later doggedly negotiated the purchase of the Tregaron mansion in Cleveland Park, a once-grand residence described by one colleague as “an overgrown forest of weeds, fleas and ivy." The restored mansion remains a jewel of the campus and features a meeting and reception area named for Goodman.

She believed public schools had let down many children and put some of the blame on Horace Mann, a 19th-century educational reformer. So great was her fixation with Mann’s legacy that her husband made a game of seeing how long it would take for his name to pop up in any conversation.

Raymond Goodman died in 2016. Dorothy Goodman is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, a great granddaughter and two younger sisters.

In recent years, Goodman remained committed to long-term thinking about educational reform. “She would routinely ask me if I could get together a think tank of sorts to explore education in the 22nd century," said Clayton Lewis, another former head of WIS, who occasionally visited her home for tea. “I would laugh and say nobody’s planning that far ahead, but she was dead serious."

