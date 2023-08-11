WIS, the school she founded, rapidly outgrew her basement and won Ford Foundation backing as it expanded to serve children of low-income families as well as those of international civil servants. One early home for the school was in the basement of a Lutheran church. Goodman later doggedly negotiated the purchase of the Tregaron mansion in Cleveland Park, a once-grand residence described by one colleague as “an overgrown forest of weeds, fleas and ivy." The restored mansion remains a jewel of the campus and features a meeting and reception area named for Goodman.