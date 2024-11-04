special report
DY Chandrachud’s tenure: Great ambitions, but did he do enough?
Krishna Yadav , Priyanka Gawande , Manas Pimpalkhare 7 min read 04 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- As the 50th Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud leaves a mixed legacy. Though lauded for progressive rulings on social rights, critics argue his performance fell short of expectations, citing administrative issues and gaps in civil liberties protection.
In 2000, Danny, a 38-year-old lawyer, confronted then Chief Justice Y.K. Sabharwal of the Bombay High Court with a heartfelt request: “Would you grant me the liberty to take my own freedom and step away from the course you have charted for me?" Justice Sabharwal had offered him a judgeship, but Danny wanted to prioritise caring for his ailing wife over accepting the prestigious position.
