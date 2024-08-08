Eco-friendly home renovations are popular but pricey. Here’s where to start.
Robyn A. Friedman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryGreen upgrades can help with your resale value, but ‘cost is often a barrier.’
As people become more aware of the impact of construction projects on the environment, eco-friendly techniques and materials are becoming more commonplace. Using them in a renovation project can yield many benefits, including improved indoor-air quality and a reduction in your carbon footprint. Those who do eco-friendly renovations might also see benefits when they sell, as demand for eco-friendly homes is on the upswing, and, according to Energy Star, they earn a premium on resale.
