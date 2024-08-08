Eco-friendly home renovations are popular but pricey. Here’s where to start.

Think reuse, not refuse

Most home renovations begin with a sledgehammer and dumpster as the contractor does demolition work, whether it is ripping out old kitchen cabinets or tearing down walls. But homeowners who want to avoid having their construction debris end up in a landfill have another alternative: deconstruction services, where a specially trained team carefully takes a room down to its studs while preserving cabinets, tile, plumbing fixtures or hardware that can be reused. Those materials are then appraised by a third-party appraiser and donated, with the homeowner receiving a tax deduction.