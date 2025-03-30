Elon Musk’s mission to take over Nasa—and Mars

For decades, colonizing Mars has been the stuff of science fiction, and the obsession of a band of devotees scattered across the country. Musk has emerged as a leader in the movement for humans traveling deeper into space. At his companies, employees have spent years conducting research and working on Mars-related initiatives. Past U.S. presidents have called for human exploration of Mars, but launching crewed missions has been more of a stretch goal, given the immense technical hurdles and enormous risks to astronauts. It can take roughly a week to get to the moon and back, versus an estimated two to three years for a round trip between Earth and Mars.