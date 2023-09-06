England Has a North-South Divide, Too. But Where Exactly Is It?

In England, as in the U.S., differences between North and South extend beyond geography to encompass money, class and culture. Northerners say they are friendlier than Southerners, whom they often regard as snobs. Southerners don’t much like to travel too far into the North, which they see as a land of rain and fading factory towns. Southerners often call their evening meal “dinner"; Northerners call it “tea."