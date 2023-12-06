European Developers Are Wooing Wine Lovers With Their Own Hassle-Free Vineyards
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 06 Dec 2023, 03:04 PM IST
SummaryNew developments across southern Europe are offering second-home buyers a chance at winemaking without having to roll up their sleeves.
With careers in Northern California’s tech sector and a primary home on the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay, Clifton Lewis Lyles and his wife, Serene Lewis Lyles, have long spent their down time among the vineyards and wineries of Sonoma and Napa counties. Now in their early 50s, the two are getting ready for something new—their own bit of vineyard and their own private wine label, some 5,500 miles away in the Alentejo region of Portugal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less