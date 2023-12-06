European Developers Are Wooing Wine Lovers With Their Own Hassle-Free Vineyards

Like the Lewis Lyleses, the Le Bourgeois couple—he is a 59-year-old French financial executive and she is a 54-year-old community volunteer who grew up in Italy—will use the home for vacations in the short-term and for retirement in the future. Set to buy one of 11 villas on offer, they plan to take advantage of the Forci estate’s ecologically minded approach to viticulture, which includes the option of private-label wines for its owners. Eventually, the development also will offer a range of holistic amenities, from organic produce to a yoga studio.