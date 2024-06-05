Even hardened convicts are no match for these guard geese
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Jun 2024, 07:45 PM IST
SummaryDogs napped too much and were susceptible to bribes, so the warden of a Brazilian prison turned to feathered allies to prevent escapes.
SÃO PEDRO DE ALCÂNTARA, Brazil—A prison in southern Brazil has come up with a novel way to bolster security: replacing guard dogs with geese.
