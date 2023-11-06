EY Lays Out U.S. Governance Overhauls After Failed Split
SummaryErnst & Young is stepping up its U.S. governance overhaul efforts, a bid to give partners there a greater voice in firm strategy following the failed separation of its audit and advisory businesses earlier this year.
Ernst & Young is stepping up its U.S. governance overhaul efforts, a bid to give partners there a greater voice in firm strategy, following the failed separation of its audit and advisory businesses earlier this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more