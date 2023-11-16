FDIC Chair, Known for Temper, Ignored Bad Behavior in Workplace

In 2019, the FDIC’s No. 2 legal official left a ranting, cursing voicemail for an employee criticizing her work. The federal bank regulator paid that employee a $100,000 settlement because of it, former officials said.

The legal official kept his job. Last year, Chairman Martin Gruenberg promoted him to become the federal agency’s general counsel.

Now, Gruenberg is under fire for his leadership at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. after a Wall Street Journal investigation found a longtime toxic atmosphere with few consequences for bad behavior prompted women to quit the agency.

He faced grilling from Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the investigation. “What the hell is going on at the FDIC?" asked Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy.

Gruenberg said harassment and discrimination are “completely unacceptable" and said the agency doesn’t tolerate it. He announced that an independent firm would conduct a “top-to-bottom assessment" of the agency. He said he had been unaware of the allegations of workplace problems at the agency prior to the Journal’s reporting.

Yet Gruenberg and his top deputies have been involved in decisions over high-level examples of alleged sexism, harassment and racial discrimination in which the agency didn’t take a hard line with individuals accused of misconduct, according to current and former FDIC officials.

Gruenberg himself has built a reputation for bullying and for having an explosive temper, the officials said. Over nearly two decades at the FDIC—including leading the agency from 2011 to 2018 and becoming chairman a second time last year—Gruenberg has berated and cross-examined staffers, questioned their loyalty and accused them of keeping information from him, they said.

The FDIC hired an external investigator to look into Gruenberg’s behavior in 2008, when he was vice chairman, after he allegedly lost his temper with a senior female FDIC official and castigated her.

Gruenberg initially told the House Financial Services Committee in sworn testimony Wednesday that he had never been investigated for inappropriate behavior. Later in the day, after the Journal contacted the FDIC for comment, Gruenberg said he wanted to correct the testimony and confirmed he had been the subject of an inquiry in 2008.

Gruenberg is known as a micromanager and has a temperament that made employees reluctant to present to him and contributed to some officials’ decisions to leave the agency, officials said. Multiple current and former officials referred to him as a “screamer," despite his sleepy demeanor in congressional hearings.

Some FDIC officials said they had never seen Gruenberg behave inappropriately, and what some employees described as bullying others described as his prosecutorial nature. Several former officials said Gruenberg has high expectations for his staff, and many more junior employees said they had been treated respectfully by the chairman.

An FDIC official said the agency “has no higher priority than to ensure that all FDIC employees work in a safe environment where they feel valued and respected. Sexual harassment or discriminatory behavior is completely unacceptable. We take these allegations very seriously." The agency has hired a law firm to conduct a review of the agency’s culture, and will “take appropriate actions to address" the issues it identifies, she said.

The agency declined a request to interview Gruenberg.

On Wednesday, Rep. Bill Huizenga (R., Mich.) asked Gruenberg whether he was aware of the incidents of misconduct in the Journal’s investigation, noting that many of them happened “under your watch."

Gruenberg said he wasn’t, and that the investigative and disciplinary process is typically handled by the legal division. “The board is generally kept out of that," he said.

Employees said bad workplace behavior has festered at the agency for years because top administrators didn’t fully address problems, whether in regional offices or in the Washington headquarters. When employees did raise such issues, they said they believed the agency swept the problems under the rug.

Those allegations weren’t exclusive to Gruenberg. A top FDIC official said that in 2009, she told previous Chairman Sheila Bair, who ran the agency from 2006 to 2011, that a prospective senior hire had sexually harassed her years earlier. After consulting Gruenberg, who had advocated for the hire, Bair went ahead and hired the man, who ended up working in an adjacent office to his accuser.

Later, under Gruenberg’s leadership, the agency’s director of its Office of Minority and Women Inclusion was accused of discrimination, including telling a Black employee that slavery was “not all bad." Gruenberg’s deputy reassigned the director to a job in the training division, according to legal filings. The FDIC in the filings said the reassignment wasn’t a demotion and his pay wasn’t reduced.

“When an employee comes to management to voice a concern, they always take management’s side," said Stephanie Gilliard, a Black senior administrative specialist in Washington who left the agency in 2018 after filing a different lawsuit alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. The agency denied her allegations but paid her a $250,000 settlement that year, according to officials. Prior to filing her lawsuit, Gilliard said she reached out to Gruenberg to ask for help but didn’t hear back.

In the Journal’s investigation published earlier this week, based on interviews with more than 100 current and former FDIC employees, female employees described a sexualized, boys’ club environment in regional offices and said they felt they were consistently given fewer opportunities than their male counterparts. The employees said the agency has been hesitant to impose harsh discipline on managers accused of misconduct, in several instances moving supervisors who were the subject of complaints to other offices rather than imposing harsher measures.

The independent federal agency of fewer than 6,000 employees is one of the nation’s top regulators, tasked with supervising U.S. banks and insuring deposits. It is funded by insurance premiums paid by banks instead of the federal budget. Congressional interest has primarily come in response to bank crises, such as the bank failures this spring. An internal review after the failures cited the FDIC’s struggles to retain examiners as part of the reason it didn’t detect problems with some of the failed banks earlier.

Before joining the FDIC, Gruenberg spent nearly two decades on Capitol Hill, where he also developed a reputation for his temper, according to those who worked with him at the time. Some aides recalled hearing him shouting from the hallway.

As senior counsel to former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat, Gruenberg played a key role in crafting the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which among other measures emphasized the importance of the “tone at the top" and senior leaders’ responsibility for the culture of their organization.

Promotion for accused

Harrel Pettway, the legal official who had left the ranting voicemail for an employee, received a letter of reprimand after the 2019 incident, former officials said. He remained the No. 2 in the legal division, and as Jelena McWilliams, who led the FDIC from 2018 to 2022, was leaving the agency along with her general counsel, she tapped Pettway to serve as his acting replacement.

Gruenberg, who took over as acting chairman when McWilliams left, named Pettway general counsel days later.

Pettway didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In 2009, former Chairman Bair prepared to hire Michael Bradfield, a former Federal Reserve official and protégé of onetime Fed chairman Paul Volcker, to become general counsel. About that time, a senior FDIC official said she told Bair the man had sexually harassed her and others at the Fed decades earlier. She asked Bair not to hire him.

The official, deputy general counsel Roberta McInerney, said she told Bair that Bradfield had cornered her in his office late at night at the Fed. Bair’s response, she said, was cold.

“That was a long time ago. He’s 74. You don’t have to worry about that now," McInerney said Bair responded.

Bair raised the allegation with Bradfield, who denied it, a former official said. She also brought it to Gruenberg, who had been pushing for Bradfield to be hired, the former official said. Gruenberg said he had never heard such allegations about Bradfield and remained supportive of hiring him.

Bradfield’s office ended up next to McInerney’s. On his first day, she recalled, she heard his voice through the wall and began to cry.

“At that point I felt like there was nothing I could do," McInerney said. “I could have gone to HR and said it was traumatic. But when you do that, it ruins your career—you’re frozen out of everything because you’re a troublemaker."

McInerney said she was awed by Bair’s smarts and deft leadership, but ultimately felt let down by her.

Bradfield left the agency about a year after he joined and died in 2017. His family didn’t respond to a request for comment via an attorney.

Despite the decision, former employees said Bair was more attuned to the well-being of the agency’s rank-and-file than Gruenberg. She launched an effort to reform the agency’s culture and improve communication between leadership and employees. The agency ranked No. 1 among best agencies in its size category to work in 2011, her final year as chairman. The agency remained atop the list until 2017.

When the financial crisis hit, many employees said they believed she championed the agency and bolstered its relevance, which strengthened morale.

Still, Bair could also be combative, particularly with senior agency officials, former employees said. A Journal article in 2009, as the nation was emerging from the financial crisis, identified frustration among FDIC employees with Bair’s “head-cracking" management style.

Bair declined to comment on criticism of her leadership style. Her supporters told the Journal she demanded a high level of performance from employees during a difficult time in the financial industry.

Morale among employees has plunged in recent years. The FDIC last year dropped to No. 17 from No. 8 in 2021 in the agency workplace rankings. The list, put together by the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, is closely tracked by the agency. Its decline was driven in part by a 10-point drop in its score for effective leadership by senior leaders.

In 2016, Gilliard, the Black senior administrative specialist who sued the agency over discrimination and harassment allegations, said in legal filings that her supervisor and supervisor’s boss had sex in the FDIC parking garage. She said both supervisors had discriminated against her, including by treating her more harshly than her white colleagues and passing her over for promotions.

The agency moved but failed to strike Gilliard’s deposition on the alleged affair between her supervisors—which included “references to ‘fellatio’ and the ‘garage car incident’"—from the record, arguing they were irrelevant, according to emails and legal records.

Gilliard left the agency in 2018. Her female supervisor was demoted and left the following year; the male supervisor received a title downgrade but got a pay raise and still works at the agency.

Allegations of racism

The FDIC continues to battle allegations of racism more than two decades after the agency paid more than $15 million in 2000 to settle charges of race discrimination and cronyism in promotions made by more than 3,000 Black employees in a class-action lawsuit.

As of 2022, minorities represent a quarter of executive managers, and women represent 35%, according to annual diversity reports.

In September 2018, an anonymous group of Black employees wrote to former Chairman McWilliams to express concerns about their treatment under Gruenberg, during his earlier stint as chairman.

“The culture at the FDIC for African-American employees is such that they are afraid to speak out about the issues they are facing for fear of repercussions," they wrote, according to FDIC and congressional officials.

McWilliams told the Journal she was concerned by the letter and the agency crafted changes to address the concerns, including making ratings and promotion systems more merit-based.

Discrimination allegations persisted, and the union filed multiple grievances in the following years alleging discrimination against Black employees.

When Gruenberg returned to head the agency in 2022, two Republican senators wrote the FDIC to ensure the agency wouldn’t “revert back to a toxic workplace" under his leadership. They asked for records including complaints, investigations and settlements.

Gruenberg declined to provide the records, citing privilege and privacy considerations, and instead described his efforts to bolster diversity programs at the agency, including meeting with the leadership of an employee resource group for Black employees, according to the response reviewed by the Journal.

The FDIC is involved in ongoing litigation over a decision in 2016 to reassign Segundo Pereira, the former director of the diversity office, to a senior adviser role in the FDIC’s Corporate University, which runs the examiner training program. Pereira had faced multiple complaints of harassment and discrimination, according to legal documents.

Employees had complained to senior FDIC leaders and the agency’s inspector general that Pereira was discriminating against Black employees and creating a hostile work environment. Among their complaints was that he had told a Black employee that slavery was “not all bad" around 2015.

Barbara Ryan, the chief operating officer and deputy to Gruenberg at the time, reassigned Pereira. In a deposition, she said that when she learned an “unprecedented number" of complaints had been filed against Pereira, she “became very concerned about the reputation of the FDIC, should it become known externally that the FDIC’s most senior official in charge of diversity and inclusion was the subject of so many allegations of unfairness."

Pereira denied making the slavery comment when internal investigators asked him about it, but said he might have noted the “remarkable" number of Confederate flags after a recent trip to South Carolina. “Perhaps in the course of such a conversation, something similar came up," investigators wrote.

In 2020, Pereira, who is Hispanic, sued the FDIC over his reassignment, accusing the agency of discriminating against him by demoting him to a “dead-end" position and calling the complaints about him frivolous and false. His lawyer declined to comment.

Ryan, who retired in 2018, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Investigation of temper

President Biden last year nominated Gruenberg, now 70, to lead the agency for a second term. During the confirmation process, Republican investigators on the Senate Banking Committee asked employees about Gruenberg’s temper, current and former officials said.

One incident they examined was the 2008 meeting in which Gruenberg berated a senior female official for not clearing with him the timing of a coming senior management conference, which he couldn’t attend.

Bair, then the chairman, was told it was part of a pattern of behavior and tapped an external investigator to examine the incident, officials said. The female official told the investigator that during the meeting she had grown concerned that Gruenberg might grab her notes out of her hands and rip them up, former officials said. Bair spoke to Gruenberg about his conduct at the time and consultants also met with him to discuss his communication style, the officials said.

Investigators were also told that Gruenberg had broken multiple office phones in frustration.

On a bipartisan call during the confirmation, Republican investigators asked Gruenberg about the altercation and whether he had thrown phones. He denied acting inappropriately with the female employee or throwing phones.

Lacking confirmation of the allegations, the committee didn’t raise questions on the matter in Gruenberg’s public confirmation hearing. He was confirmed to a five-year term by a 45-39 vote, along with two Republicans tapped to serve on the regulator’s board.

A White House official said it supports the agency’s decision to conduct an investigation of the workplace culture and referred other questions to the FDIC.

A high percentage of employees have spent decades at the agency, creating little incentive for change, some employees say. The agency pays unusually well for a government organization.

The average tenure of FDIC employees is 25 years. A fifth of its workforce was eligible to retire last year—6 percentage points more than the government-wide percentage—and employees typically stay about eight years after that, according to an inspector general report. Officials joke that FDIC stands for “Found Dead in Chair."

The leadership issues could weaken the agency’s ability to do its job, current and former employees said. In addition to examining banks’ ledgers, the regulator is also meant to scrutinize a bank’s management and personnel practices, as well as overseeing diversity and inclusion efforts.

“The financial market is moving at lightning speed. I don’t think the FDIC is on course to keep pace, because they’re not attracting and retaining the best and brightest, especially as it relates to younger employees," said Candice Nonas, a former senior resolutions specialist at the FDIC. “They need to re-examine leaders who maintain the status quo."

Lisa Schwartz contributed to this article.

