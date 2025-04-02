Fed up with situationships, Gen Z is ready to commit

From the courtly rituals of the Gilded Age to the speakeasy romances of the Roaring ’20s and the free love movement of the ’60s, dating norms are always evolving. But one theme has taken hold in modern life: the decline of romantic commitments earlier in life. A 2023 report by the Survey Center on American Life found that only 56% of Gen Z adults had a boyfriend or girlfriend during their teen years, compared with 69% of millennials, 76% of Generation X and 78% of baby boomers.