Fewer Workers Are Quitting. Here’s What That Means for the Economy.
SummaryThe surge in pandemic resignations has subsided, suggesting workers may be less confident in their ability to find a new job or more content in their current roles.
Workers called it quits less frequently in 2023, a sign confidence in the labor market is falling as the U.S. economy is expected to slow and Americans are taking longer to find new jobs.
