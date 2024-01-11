Firings and Viagra: What Your Office Janitor Knows
Callum Borchers ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 11 Jan 2024, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryExecutive assistants, janitors, IT pros and other office workers in support roles know more than you think.
They’ve overheard talk of imminent firings, extravagant personal expenses and unprescribed Viagra use. The people who toil in low-profile support jobs often know a lot about exactly what’s happening inside your company.
