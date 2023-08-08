‘First to the Front’ Review: A Leading Lady of Journalism5 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:32 PM IST
One editor tagged her the ‘bayonet border correspondent’ since she was usually among the first to arrive at a combat zone.
The life of Dickey Chapelle reads like a Hollywood movie. A pearl-earringed photojournalist and war correspondent confounds all stereotypes, breaking stories and outdoing the U.S. Marines in bravery; she is honored by freedom fighters, consulted by Pentagon brass and rewarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom before retiring to an emeritus professorship.