‘First to the Front’ Review: A Leading Lady of Journalism

Chapelle’s mission would lead her to embed herself with the Algerian rebels in their fight against French rule, and with Fidel Castro’s guerrilla army in the Cuban Revolution. One editor tagged her the “bayonet border correspondent" since she was usually among the first at the front. By 1961, she was reporting on the American forces’ efforts to repel the Viet Cong. By the time of her death in 1965, she had grown exasperated by what she saw as the inability of U.S. military leaders to understand guerilla warfare, and the CIA’s complicity in the illegal expansion of the war. But military censorship prevented her from reporting about her outrage. “Perhaps Dickey should have known she was about to walk into one of the darkest periods of American history," Ms. Rinehart writes. But she could not turn back, due to “her own naivete or fear or desire to believe that America could still be a beacon for freedom."

