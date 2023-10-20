Five Best: Books on Second Chances

5. Adventure is a given for anyone who practices wingsuiting—skydiving or jumping from a high peak or building in a webbed jumpsuit that helps the wearer glide through the air. Jeb Corliss was a seasoned thrill-seeker in 2012 when he collided with a rock ledge on the side of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. The accident left him with two broken ankles, a broken fibula and several shattered toes. He also had a fully ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, and his leg muscles were left in tatters. “Memoirs From the Edge" details that accident and other events in Mr. Corliss’s rollercoaster ride of a life. He describes the thrilling intensity of his sport, along with the grueling agony of his recovery, without shying away from the mental and emotional battles that come from pushing yourself to the limit. The essence of the book can be summed up in one line: “My time in this world is limited, but the things I can do with that time are not." Mr. Corliss eloquently describes the fine line between fear and exhilaration, the agonizing moments of doubt before an event, and the overwhelming sense of achievement he feels when he conquers his uncertainty. In so doing, he offers a glimpse into how mental and physical challenges can be a catalyst for self-discovery and emotional growth.