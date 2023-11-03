Five Best: Lives of Economists
Selected by Jennifer Burns, the author of ‘Milton Friedman: The Last Conservative.’
Memoirs of an Unregulated Economist
By George J. Stigler (1985)
1. Although he never reached the renown of his lifelong friend Milton Friedman, George Stigler was a founding member of the Chicago school of economics. His charming and readable memoir—really a linked series of vignettes—recounts his time at Chicago, from graduate school to professor. He touches upon the main ideas of the Chicago school, from regulatory capture to monetarism, but his passion is in describing the quirky, brilliant and infuriating personalities that collided in and around the economics department. Riveting accounts of notable moments in the history of economic thought include the “Coase conversion evening"—a long argument that ended with Friedman convincing 20 economists to embrace a founding theorem of the law and economics movement. “What an exhilarating event," Stigler recalls. “I lamented afterward that we had not had the clairvoyance to tape it." Cameos range from George Shultz to Paul Samuelson. Through it all, Stigler’s dry wit and command of economic history leaven this celebration of life among what Stigler dubs the professional “pourers of cold water."
Charlotte Perkins Gilman
By Cynthia Davis (2010)
2. This deeply researched biography follows the life of a woman we might consider the first practitioner of “freakonomics." Today Charlotte Perkins Gilman is best known for “The Yellow Wallpaper," her chilling short story about a woman undergoing a mental breakdown. In Gilded Age America, however, she was famous for “Women and Economics" (1898), her look at women’s roles in society through an economic lens. Cynthia Davis deftly summarizes the book’s central argument: “Women had lagged behind men . . . because they had, for natural and beneficial reasons during a primitive stage, allowed their mates to support them while they tended to children. This arrangement had soon and unnaturally evolved into simultaneous service to the adult male and to the home . . . the process would only reverse itself once these economically dependent women learned to stand on their own two feet." A descendent of the esteemed Beecher clan, Gilman was divorced and remarried (scandalous for her day), passed through myriad radical social movements and died by suicide in the face of terminal cancer. Ms. Davis handles all this with a sure touch that takes readers into a life that exemplifies F.A. Hayek’s dictum: “Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist."
John Maynard Keynes, 1883-1946
By Robert Skidelsky (2003)
3. To reckon with the 20th century is to reckon with John Maynard Keynes, and the place to start is this biography by Robert Skidelsky. The life of Keynes could fill three volumes—and indeed Mr. Skidelsky wrote three—but this abridged version presents the highlights, from the Bloomsbury group and the tragedy of Versailles to the reconstitution of a shattered world economy after World War II. “There was scarcely a time in his life when John Maynard Keynes did not look down at the rest of England, and much of the world, from a great height," Mr. Skidelsky begins, referring to Keynes’s superlative academic pedigree and easy passage through Eton, Cambridge and the Treasury of Britain in its prime. Yet the man who emerges is not insufferable but rather a modern-day Odysseus, “soft of speech, keen of wit, and prudent" (in the words of Homer). Mr. Skidelsky depicts Keynes’s thought as technical macroeconomics interwoven with political philosophy and ethics. By the end, readers will understand the author’s reverence for a thinker who was grounded in, yet transcended, the pivotal events and institutions of his day.
The Marginal Revolutionaries
By Janek Wasserman (2019)
4. Including but also going beyond such boldface names as Friedrich Hayek, Ludwig von Mises and Joseph Schumpeter, this group biography traces the tradition of Austrian economics from the collapse of the Habsburg Empire to its prominence in the United States. It paints a vivid portrait of fin-de-siècle Vienna while also paying careful attention to the networks and relationships that nurtured ideas. Janek Wasserman’s training in European history makes this more than the story—as he describes his own book—of how “a small collective of haut bourgeois central European scholars and their sophisticated ideas have survived and continued to exert such symbolic power in today’s imagination." Rather, it is also the story of Europe meeting America, the trafficking and transformation of ideas writ large, and the durability of heterodox thinking amid the 20th-century university system.
Adam Smith’s America
By Glory Liu (2022)
5. How did Adam Smith become as American as apple pie? Wisely skipping over the “mesmerizingly mundane" life of the man, about whom we know little, Glory Liu offers a biography of Adam Smith the idea. Traversing three centuries of American thought in fluid prose, Ms. Liu finds traces of Smith in his inspiration of the founding generation, as grist for 19th-century debates over free trade, and as a celebrated apostle of the free market during the Cold War. Synthesizing a wave of recent scholarship on Smith, Ms. Liu elevates his “Theory of Moral Sentiments" over his canonical “Wealth of Nations." His appreciation of markets, Ms. Liu argues, was embedded in an awareness, even trepidation, about their fraught intersection with moral and social questions. Debates about Smith, then, are always about something more fundamental: how to balance freedom and equality, industry and virtue, individual striving and balanced economic growth.