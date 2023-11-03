Five Best: Lives of Economists

2. This deeply researched biography follows the life of a woman we might consider the first practitioner of “freakonomics." Today Charlotte Perkins Gilman is best known for “The Yellow Wallpaper," her chilling short story about a woman undergoing a mental breakdown. In Gilded Age America, however, she was famous for “Women and Economics" (1898), her look at women’s roles in society through an economic lens. Cynthia Davis deftly summarizes the book’s central argument: “Women had lagged behind men . . . because they had, for natural and beneficial reasons during a primitive stage, allowed their mates to support them while they tended to children. This arrangement had soon and unnaturally evolved into simultaneous service to the adult male and to the home . . . the process would only reverse itself once these economically dependent women learned to stand on their own two feet." A descendent of the esteemed Beecher clan, Gilman was divorced and remarried (scandalous for her day), passed through myriad radical social movements and died by suicide in the face of terminal cancer. Ms. Davis handles all this with a sure touch that takes readers into a life that exemplifies F.A. Hayek’s dictum: “Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist."