Five Ways to Get the Most Out of a Performance Review

1. Ask for a face-to-face conversation: A former student in my M.B.A. class was asked to respond to her performance review by email due to her manager’s busy schedule. “That’s a perfect storm," I told her, and suggested she do whatever it took to have the meeting in-person or via video call. Why? Research shows that asynchronous communication such as email typically results in more negative performance reviews due to its impersonal nature. People are more empathic and open when they can see others; for example, face-to-face negotiations are less hostile than email-based ones. So even if the performance review meeting is online (for example, via Zoom), make sure the cameras are turned on.