For a Few Days, Flow of Migrants to U.S. Halted in Key Jungle Corridor
Juan Forero , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Mar 2024, 07:49 PM IST
SummaryA crackdown by Colombia’s government on boats carrying migrants only briefly stopped migration through the Darién Gap.
BOGOTÁ, Colombia—All this week, the news couldn’t have been brighter for Biden administration officials trying to slow migration through the jungle that connects South America with Central America, an essential corridor for would-be immigrants heading to the U.S.
