For a memorable vacation, follow a detective novel instead of your guidebook
Tom Downey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 May 2024, 03:22 PM IST
SummaryYou could consult a travel guide or Instagram to find overcrowded tourist attractions. Or you could use a detective novel to uncover shadowy, more surprising corners of cities like Los Angeles, Bari, Rio de Janeiro and Dublin.
AS SOON AS I arrived in Bari, a city in Puglia, the heel of Italy’s boot, I joined the late-night crowds at the bars, cafes and gelaterias on the edge of the Old Town. I was following not a guidebook, but rather novelist Gianrico Carofiglio’s fictional attorney-detective Guido Guerrieri.
