For Frustrated Fans, Streaming Makes Watching Sports a Sport Unto Itself

Whenever Jimmy Kraft is about to watch the New York Yankees, he first checks a calendar to make sure he is subscribed to the right streaming app.

“There is a little bit of prep involved," said Kraft, who juggles a multitude of services to watch his favorite team, including the YES streaming app; ESPN+; the Fox Sports app; Apple TV+; and Amazon’s Prime Video. “It’s difficult to keep up."

Kraft, a 39-year-old website developer from the Rochester, N.Y., area, is learning what it takes to be a sports fan in the streaming era.

He intends to cancel his streaming subscription to YES, the Yankees’ local broadcaster, as soon as the baseball season ends. He only pays for ESPN+ on months when the platform carries Yankees games. He uses a promotion and his wife’s shopping account to avoid paying extra for Apple TV+ and Prime Video, respectively. And he chose to ignore Peacock, another streaming service that also has exclusive rights to a slice of the baseball season.

Fans say the sheer complexity of having to juggle so many streaming platforms has made watching sports a sport unto itself.

Many lament the loss of simple joys, such as the ability to flip between channels during lulls in the game, given the clunkiness of having to open and close separate apps. Some are bewildered to find out they can’t watch a bunch of games because they live too close to one of the participating teams, even when the team in question actually is more than 400 miles away.

Others have simply given up watching, turning back to the simpler times of listening to games on the radio.

The streaming revolution hasn’t been bad for everyone. It has been a boon to sports fans who live far away from their favorite teams, since many league-owned streaming packages like MLB.tv and NBA League Pass give them access to locally broadcast games they previously wouldn’t have been able to watch.

But the intricacies of the sports-media business—which prevent users of such packages from watching games featuring a team in their media market, to protect the rights of local TV stations—mean nothing can be too easy.

Josh Smull, a 41-year-old telecom manager who lives in Las Vegas and likes the Seattle Mariners, is the exact kind of fan for whom MLB.tv was designed. Smull uses it to watch most Mariners games—that is, unless they happen to play teams from Los Angeles, the Bay Area, San Diego and Arizona, which are all considered to be in the same media market as Las Vegas, and were therefore blacked out when the season began.

“That’s like 40 games that I can’t watch—a quarter of the season," Smull said. Sometimes, when the Mariners play some of the six blacked-out teams consecutively, he finds himself unable to watch any of their games for weeks. As a result, he chose to subscribe to MLB.tv monthly instead of picking the yearly plan, so he can cancel service during gameless stretches.

MLB.tv stopped blacking out San Diego and Arizona games midway through this season, after the league took over the broadcasts of both teams, whose broadcaster had filed for bankruptcy.

What frustrates Smull is that it is actually pretty easy to find pirated streams on the internet. These blackouts aren’t preventing fans from watching games, he said—they are just preventing them from doing so legitimately.

Iowa residents face a similar predicament: They are considered too close to six baseball teams—the Chicago Cubs and White Sox; the St. Louis Cardinals; the Minnesota Twins; the Milwaukee Brewers; and the Kansas City Royals—to be allowed to see them on MLB.tv.

Instead of looking for a way to watch the Twins, Matthew Nelson, a 30-year-old from Ames, Iowa, decided to sign up for satellite radio provider Sirius XM and listen to the games.

“Cord-cutting was supposed to be simple," Nelson said. But “with professional sports, especially baseball, it has actually made it immensely more complicated."

The continued fragmentation of the TV ecosystem was at the heart of a high-profile fight between Disney and cable giant Charter Communications, which left nearly 15 million households without access to major sports content for more than a week. Before the dispute was resolved on Monday, Charter had hinted it may exit the pay-TV business altogether, because entertainment companies’ strategy of moving high-profile content to their streaming platforms had diminished the appeal of the cable-TV bundle.

Kraft, the Yankees fan, said having to juggle so many different streaming apps has changed his viewing habits: Once an avid channel surfer, he now knows better than to close the app he’s watching, even during lulls in the game.

“If I have a good connection, I don’t want to risk it," he said.

That means he ends up watching a lot more commercials. Making matters worse, most streaming platforms “have like the three same ads cycling through for the entire 2-3 hours," he said.

Overall, Kraft estimates he spends more than $40 a month during the baseball season to watch the Yankees. He also pays for NFL+, the National Football League’s streaming app, to watch the Buffalo Bills, and the MSG+ app, which gives him access to the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers. Even though he doesn’t subscribe to all these apps every month, he said their combined cost isn’t that far off what he’d pay for cable TV.

“It’s ridiculous," he said.

Opting for a cablelike alternative like Google’s YouTube TV doesn’t necessarily solve all problems. Anne and Chris Miller, a couple of New York Mets fans from the Albany, N.Y., area, relied on that platform to watch their team. Then in late June, they learned YouTube TV would stop carrying SNY, the Mets’ main local broadcaster, about a week later. They quickly looked for alternatives and settled on Disney’s Hulu + Live TV. But because they found Hulu’s image quality not to be as crisp, they are only using it to watch the Mets.

Sometimes, disruptions affecting sports networks end up being good news for some fans.

Hayley Gordon, a 39 year-old digital marketer, said her hometown team—the San Diego Padres—is all she wants to watch, so she often relied on pirated streams instead of paying for cable TV, for which she has little use.

Then, early in the season, Gordon heard that Diamond Sports Group, the owner of the Bally Sports networks that is going through bankruptcy proceedings, had failed to make a payment to the Padres for the right to broadcast the team’s games this year. As a result, MLB stepped in, and made the team’s games available to San Diego residents on MLB.tv for $19.99 a month, with no blackouts.

That’s all Gordon needed to hear.

“$20, that’s more than fair," she said. “I was like, sign me up."

Write to David Marcelis at david.marcelis@wsj.com and Isabella Simonetti at isabella.simonetti@wsj.com

