For Gen Z, Tough Guys Wear Rings—Lots of Them

Sheils is an amiable fellow—it would be impossible to picture him sneering at you across the room in a biker bar. At the top of his Instagram page, there’s a photo of him in a comely crochet top with three shiny rings sparkling on his right hand. “I’ve always liked having something that I could fiddle with," said Sheils. He traced his own ring proclivity back to him favoring Ring Pop candy as a kid, but felt that broadly, “people are more open to accessorizing with rings."