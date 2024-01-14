For Gen Z, Tough Guys Wear Rings—Lots of Them

Terrence McDermott barely has a finger to spare.
Each day, the 26-year-old cigar shop assistant manager in Phoenix plops silver rings onto nine of his 10 fingers. His clinky assortment includes a turquoise signet, a ring inspired by late rapper MF Doom and a pinkie ring that he tried on and couldn’t pry off, so he bought it. He’s not yet married, so his sole free digit is his left ring finger.
The rings, he said, “are just a part of me."
McDermott’s southwestern surroundings, where turquoise jewelry is as abundant as adobe homes, influenced his ring collecting. But so did, he said, men’s fashion YouTubers like Sangiev Sriskumar and Magnus Ronning.
Watching their videos a few years ago, as these bloggers chattered about track pants or chunky boots, McDermott picked up on the sound of rings clicking together on their hands. “I was like, ‘That sounds kind of cool,’ and then I started experimenting more with more rings."
The ring guy has become a stock character in Gen Z and millennial men’s fashion corridors of the internet in recent years. You can find him on TikTok in pithy “get ready with me" (GRWM) videos, flaunting a bounty of quarter-sized silver rings like a Vegas-era Elvis. He’s there on Instagram, posting selfies with enough silver on his hands to set off a metal detector.
This hard-edged look clangs against the tidal wave of genteel trends that have lately swept across the men’s fashion universe. The decade’s dominant narrative is that men’s fashion has fully embraced its feminine side: Lace shirts, lithe loafers, crop tops and pearl necklaces have ballooned into trickle-down fads.
Hefty rings are a weighty counterbalance to all this softness. Consider the male figures most closely associated with adorning their fists: biker gangs or the braggadocious ’80s rapper Slick Rick. How many guitar-playing, chain-smoking, weathered-looking men, from Keith Richards down to Johnny Depp, have slapped some skull rings on their fingers? It’s a look that says, in pretty basic terms: I’m cool, I’m tough, I’m…. badass.
“As time has gone on, designer labels have just mattered a lot less, and it’s more about how eclectic or how loud your actual outfit is," said Scott Santiago, 27, a brand manager for partnerships and special projects at the resale website Grailed who once wore upward of 10 rings at once. “Having a plain black T-shirt on, [you] can just throw two rings on and you have a more elevated ensemble," Santiago said.
A ring can be a beacon of idiosyncrasy. The thinking seems to go that the more rings you pile on, the more distinct you appear. In an era when everything in fashion is so accessible and so mass, wearing wares from luxury labels like Gucci or the “in" sneakers of the moment projects that you have an internet connection and the requisite funds, but not necessarily a sense of style.
“If I’m going for a very avant-garde style outfit, I’ll kind of be maximalist with the jewelry," said Thom Sheils, 31, a freelance artist in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. “So, I’ll probably have, like, three or four rings on."
Sheils is an amiable fellow—it would be impossible to picture him sneering at you across the room in a biker bar. At the top of his Instagram page, there’s a photo of him in a comely crochet top with three shiny rings sparkling on his right hand. “I’ve always liked having something that I could fiddle with," said Sheils. He traced his own ring proclivity back to him favoring Ring Pop candy as a kid, but felt that broadly, “people are more open to accessorizing with rings."
In turn, a younger generation has fallen for stalwart jewelry brands like Good Art, King Baby and particularly Chrome Hearts, known for making crater-sized silver rings worn heavily by late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and Lenny Kravitz.
For Dom Jones, 33, a men’s style consultant in Columbus, Ohio, rings are something he inherited from his father, who consistently parked a series of custom rings on his fingers. Jones wears three bands a day now, favoring pieces with personal resonance, such as a crescent-shaped ring purchased during a trip to Paris with his wife on their one year anniversary. “It reminds me of being out there," he said.
With so much clattering metal on their hands, ring guys are easily identifiable, and the connotations aren’t always welcome. In Showtime’s cringe dramedy “The Curse," Benny Safdie plays a flailing TV producer with stringy long hair, ripped jeans, leather bracelets and silver rings that fill each of his fingers. On him, the rings are a flashing silver signal of an insecure man in the throes of a serious midlife crisis.
“He needs to have the armor up because he’s so fragile," said the show’s costume designer Katina Danabassis, who purchased Dougie’s turquoise and sterling silver rings in New Mexico where the show was filmed.
“There’s something about the rings where it’s like a superpower," said Safdie during a recent podcast. “You feel like you can stop a car that’s driving at you at 75 miles per hour."
Wearing all that metal does seem to have a peculiar, personality-contorting effect. Ring collectors I spoke with all sounded perfectly nice and harmless, but a couple noted that wearing so many rings together looks a bit like brass knuckles.
Even committed collectors admit that sometimes you just can’t look like you rolled off the set of “Sons of Anarchy." McDermott of Arizona said that he removed his ample rings for job interviews. “The whole biker thing—people will probably get the wrong idea about me," he said. “I’m also a young black guy in the Southwest who has dreadlocks and wears Johnny Depp jewelry." Fortunately, his boss likes his sense of style, and so all nine of his rings go on everyday.
