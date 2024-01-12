For Israel, the Existential Question Returns
It has been decades since the very survival of the country has been front and center for Israelis. The Hamas attacks changed all that.
Despite the discrepancy in size, Israel and the U.S. have always had much in common—rambunctious democracy, an ethos rooted in immigration, deep innovative and entrepreneurial success, and tragedy at age 75 that called into question their very existence. For the U.S., it was the Civil War; for Israel, the Hamas massacres of Oct. 7, 2023.