For military vets, pvt security is a lucrative second act. It can also be deadly
Brett Forrest , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST
SummaryThe growing private security industry has shifted from working for military forces to helping protect humanitarian organizations.
The killing of three private security contractors in last week’s Israeli strike on an aid convoy in Gaza shined light on an industry that in recent years has shifted from working for military forces to helping protect humanitarian organizations that operate in conflict zones.
