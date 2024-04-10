John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby—employees of Solace Global, a U.K.-based security and risk-management company—were among seven who were killed when Israeli drone strikes hit the convoy organized by World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian group founded by chef José Andrés. The attack added to international uproar over the war in Gaza, and Israel’s military took disciplinary action against its own personnel after finding “errors in decision-making" and the violation of the rules of engagement.

The three security contractors had served in the British military, and Chapman was a veteran of the Special Boat Service, the U.K. equivalent of the Navy SEALs, according to Solace Global.

Private security firms such as Blackwater rose to prominence at the height of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where they assumed roles that were once reserved for uniformed soldiers, such as guarding diplomatic convoys. When those wars wound down, so too did demand for such services, at least initially.

“When those big U.S.-driven contracts dried up, those big companies shut down," said Sean McFate, a former private military contractor who teaches strategy at the National Defense University. “But that doesn’t mean everybody came home and became a National Guard Reservist. A lot of them went looking for future clients."

The companies that stayed in business shifted to developing private-sector clients, McFate said, like oil companies with offshore installations, nongovernmental organizations operating in risky locales and journalists in war zones.

The sector became a well-trodden career path for military veterans, especially in the U.S. and U.K.

“This is a third act for these guys," said McFate. “And they’re making lots of money."

Security-service revenues worldwide are expected to increase 4.4% a year to nearly $300 billion in 2026, according to Freedonia Group, a market-research firm.

The private-security industry originated at the close of the Cold War, as the so-called peace dividend led the U.S. to cut military budgets and outsource many low-level security jobs, such as manning guard posts and shuttling supplies.

The sector mushroomed during the post-9/11 war on terror, with the U.S. and other governments hiring tens of thousands of contractors for duty in Afghanistan, Iraq and other regions where American troops were deployed.

“That spawned this whole industry of support for the U.S. government and military overseas," said Howard Lind, the president of the International Stability Operations Association, a Washington-based trade organization for the industry. “These security companies work hand in glove with the U.S. military, the U.S. government."

With the growth of these companies came allegations of malfeasance and scandal. Private security contractors were linked to the torture of Iraqi prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison in 2003.

Several years later, security contractors working for Blackwater—the largest and perhaps most well-known of the American private military contractors—killed 17 Iraqi civilians in what became known as the Nisour Square massacre.

Solace Global, which provided the security contractors killed in last week’s Israeli airstrike, was founded in 2010 in the port city of Poole along England’s Channel coast by a former U.K. Royal Marine. It initially hired out naval veterans to assist in combating an epidemic of piracy in Somalia.

Like other security companies affected by reduced military missions, Solace Global branched out into travel-risk management, a service that oversees travel routes, personal protection, medical care and criminal or terror threats.

Last week’s deaths in Gaza were the first fatalities that Solace Global has suffered. “It’s a really rare situation, because these things are so meticulously planned," said Matthew Harding, a company board member.

Some private security firms still court controversy. In 2019, for example, a former U.S. Army Green Beret and his son helped former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced a trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

The pair placed Ghosn in a box and spirited him out on a private plane. They subsequently spent nearly two years in Japanese prison.

There has been an upsurge of mercenaries from Colombia and neighboring South American countries, veterans of militaries hardened by battling narco-traffickers and insurgencies, who hire out on the relative cheap.

Colombian mercenaries have fought in Yemen on behalf of the United Arab Emirates and were fingered in the 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, according to McFate.

Russia’s Wagner Group, which played a major role in Russia’s 2022 expansion of the war in Ukraine, has emerged as perhaps the most famous private security firm in recent years, but also perhaps the most unusual. The company and its troops “worked closely with the Russian state but also operated with a high amount of freedom," said John Lechner, an analyst who is writing a book about the group.

That model, however, is different from most of the Western private firms operating around the world, said Simon Cassey, an executive at the Chesterfield Group, a London-based security-industry insurance broker.

“The public image you get is of gun-toting mercenaries, the Wagner types," he said. “But the vast majority of these men, like the three that died, are risking their lives doing good things in the world."