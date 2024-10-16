For working women in India, staying safe can feel like a full-time job
Vibhuti Agarwal , Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Oct 2024, 11:24 AM IST
SummaryTaking steps to ward off a violent attack, and reassuring family members, is an invisible form of labor for women that is a central element of their work life.
When Ajita Topo, a cook in an affluent neighborhood in Delhi, leaves work in the evening, she holds her bag like a shield against her chest, keeps her fists clenched and carries a black umbrella with a very sharp end to ward off a possible attack.
