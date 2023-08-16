Forget the Office Gym. Welcome to the Gym Office.
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Summary
- Working out or just working? More gyms are encouraging remote-working members to stay all day and do both
Jessica DiGiovanna starts her Mondays at 6:30 a.m. with squats, dead lifts and lunges at her local Life Time gym. Afterward, she showers, gets dressed—and stays, working on her laptop and phone until about 6 p.m.
