Forget the Office Gym. Welcome to the Gym Office.

A desk at a co-working space—in which workers from different companies share office space for average monthly fees around $300 to $400 a desk—are facing market tumult. WeWork, once one of the world’s most valuable startups, has raised doubts about its own survival as workers start preferring public space and co-working spaces with lifestyle amenities. Cafes, coffee shops and libraries are often overrun with workers who don’t want to be at home or in the office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}