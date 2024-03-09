Four Years Later, Covid Isn’t Done With Us
SummaryAfter 1.2 million deaths in the U.S., there is little agreement about how we should remember the pandemic—or prepare for the next one.
In March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. went into lockdown. Four years later, Covid has receded into the background of our lives. As is typical after serious epidemics, people are now seeking out pleasures they had to forego. Domestic air travel has been above prepandemic levels since last spring. In 2023, LiveNation sold a total of 620 million tickets to concerts and events, its biggest year ever. Data from WHOOP, a wearable fitness tracker, shows that the million users of the device have been dancing much more.