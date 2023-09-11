Fraudulent Sober Homes Exploited Native Americans, Say Authorities

PHOENIX—When Darrian Anagal heard about a house on the outskirts of this city where addicts like her could live and receive help getting sober at no cost, she decided to give it a try.

Days after the 29-year-old Navajo tribal member arrived, she noticed people smoking methamphetamine and drinking in their rooms, as well as selling drugs to housemates, she said. She moved to a second sober-living home, where the house’s owner gave residents a gram of marijuana for every day they stayed.

The only requirements at either place, it seemed, was that Anagal provide her Medicaid number so the facilities could get reimbursed under a program that allowed providers in Arizona to bill significantly more for rehabilitation services for Native Americans than other people.

“They were more like drug houses," said Anagal, who relapsed at the homes, smoking meth and drinking whiskey. “When you have somebody knocking on your door asking if you want to get high, getting sober is not an option."

For months, state and federal law-enforcement officials have been investigating a Medicaid scam in which hundreds of fraudulent sober-living homes in the Phoenix area have recruited Native Americans from across the West. Working with rehab facilities, the businesses charged the state millions of dollars for addiction services they didn’t provide, according to authorities.

Several thousand Native Americans, some from as far away as Montana, might have been lured to the Arizona homes, according to officials. Instead of getting help, some reported rampant drug use and drinking in the homes and little in the way of rehab.

Others told authorities that they were barred from contacting friends or relatives, some of whom had no idea where they were. Several tribal members told The Wall Street Journal they were offered payment by the operators of the homes to recruit other Native Americans.

According to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, the amount of Medicaid reimbursement money the state paid out to facilities under the billing code used for substance-abuse treatment jumped from $53 million in fiscal year 2019 to $668 million in fiscal year 2022. While those totals include payments to legitimate operators, Mayes said it was the extreme growth that signaled to authorities something was amiss.

“This is one of the biggest government scandals in the history of the state of Arizona," Mayes said in a written statement to the Journal.

About 250 rehab providers in Arizona have been suspended from the state’s Medicaid program this year while investigators assess whether they defrauded the government. The list includes at least one of the places where Anagal sought treatment.

The attorney general’s office has indicted 45 people over the scam since 2021. In recent weeks, the office arrested a man on suspicion of trying to shop people he claimed were Native Americans to Phoenix rehab facilities for a fee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona and federal health and human-services investigators are all probing the situation as well.

Sober homes are supposed to offer a drug- and alcohol-free place to live for people struggling with addiction while they get treatment, work jobs or both. Individuals typically pay a weekly fee to stay at the homes, while healthcare plans reimburse rehab clinics that provide services.

Arizona has a special Medicaid option for its 455,000 people who claim Native American ancestry, one of the largest populations in the U.S., called the American Indian Health Program. The program directly reimburses clinics for whatever services they claim to provide to tribal members, rather than through the managed-care model required for other Medicaid participants.

People only needed to attest to being a tribal member to qualify for the program, regardless of whether they live in Arizona.

Until recently, the Indian health program’s reimbursement rate for drug and alcohol treatment was 59% of what providers billed, with no restrictions on how much they could charge.

Seeking to exploit that loophole and prey on a Native American population that suffers from high rates of addiction, scammers set up fake sober houses across Phoenix over the past few years, authorities said. They then recruited Native Americans from across the West, drawing them to homes such as the ones where Anagal stayed with the promise of transportation, free rent and help drying out.

Authorities say the owners of the homes used rehab facilities they either ran themselves or collaborated with to bill the state’s Medicaid operator for fraudulent services.

In one case, Arizona was billed for alcohol-rehab treatment for a 4-year-old. Another provider billed the state more than $1 million for alleged services for a woman and her two children in one year.

Navajo leaders launched an effort last spring to help locate and move affected tribal members to legitimate facilities, sending health workers and tribal police to Phoenix to assist.

Michelle Brandser, a mental-health administrator for the tribe’s health department, interviewed dozens of people who said they were exploited by sober homes. Over half reported being allowed to drink in the facilities where they were living, she said, and in some cases said they were provided alcohol by employees. Others said they were paid a stipend to stay at the homes, while turning over their personal identification documents so they couldn’t leave.

Some facilities involved in billing Arizona for fraudulent services have spun off different operations, causing challenges for regulators.

Heidi Capriotti, a spokeswoman for the state Medicaid operator, said the agency had implemented several measures to prevent fraud, including capping reimbursement for outpatient rehab services at $157.86 a day per patient and requiring providers to submit more documentation.

On a recent August night in Phoenix, Reva Stewart handed out water and food to homeless Native Americans congregating at a gasoline station, and inquired whether they had spent time in any sober homes. Stewart, who helps run a local Native American arts-and-crafts store and located a missing cousin in a troubled sober home, has launched an effort to find fellow tribal members who also might have been exploited.

“Our most vulnerable relatives have suffered more trauma because of this scheme," Stewart said.

An elderly Native American woman who was addicted to fentanyl told Stewart that the sober home she had lived in would bring residents to a rehab clinic where people openly used drugs outside before heading in for treatment.

The woman said the owners of the home paid her $100 a day to recruit more people to live there. They had one requirement.

“Only Natives," she said.

