Gaza Is Making Oil and Gas Markets Twitchier
SummaryAttacks on ships in the Red Sea are a reminder that the war between Israel and Hamas might yet have global repercussions for energy
The war in Ukraine made traffic on the Suez Canal busier. If conflict in Gaza bottles it up, energy cargoes will be forced to take an expensive, inflationary diversion.
