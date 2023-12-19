Gaza Is Making Oil and Gas Markets Twitchier

Nonetheless, most shipments are still passing through the Suez Canal as normal for now. And weak demand is still the main worry in energy markets. Both oil and natural-gas prices are below the level they were at right before Hamas launched its attack on Israel. The International Energy Agency recently cut its oil-demand forecast for the fourth quarter by almost 400,000 barrels a day. And mild weather globally has kept demand for natural gas unusually low for the time of year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}