Gen Z-ers are computer whizzes. Just don’t ask them to type.
Georgia Wells , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
SummaryThe ‘digital natives’ baffle teachers and parents with their lack of typing skills
When Lola Reinhardt opened her laptop and began to edit her business website, she saw her stepmother roll her eyes. Reinhardt, a 24-year-old freelance photographer and part-time barista in Seattle, was staring at her computer and scanning the keyboard for her next letter, since she doesn’t know how to touch-type.
