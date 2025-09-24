Gen Z’s new symbol of resistance: a cartoon Jolly Roger
Summary
Protesters around the world have been hoisting a flag from a hit Japanese pirate show to express disdain for authority.
TOKYO—Monkey D. Luffy is a rubber-bodied pirate who battles tyrannical governments as he and his motley crew sail across the ocean. In recent months, young protesters in Asia, Europe and the U.S. have taken up his pirate flag as a protest symbol.
