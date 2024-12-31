Getting cheated in a videogame let him to a world of online crime
Robert McMillan , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 31 Dec 2024, 05:26 PM IST
SummaryAt 16, Ricky Handschumacher was a high-school baseball star. A decade later, he was facing federal prison for stealing cryptocurrency.
Ricky Handschumacher’s first step on a path that would earn him millions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency and a run-in with the law happened during a game of Halo 3.
