Getting cheated in a videogame let him to a world of online crime

“We’ve seen an uptick in the severity of and the sheer number of folks who are at a very young age committing serious cybercrimes," said Will McKeen, a supervisory special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Learning about gaming cheats is often the first step, he said. “It starts you down that pathway toward a comfortability with doing things that are kind of against the rules, and no one’s checking you and saying, ‘Hey, you know if you do that that actually crosses a line.’"