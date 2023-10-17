Goldman Sachs, Pulling Back From Consumer Lending, Reports 33% Decline in Profit
SummaryThe bank is pinning much of its hopes on its asset and wealth management unit. Revenue in that business dropped 20%.
Goldman Sachs reported lower profit for the third quarter, hurt by losses from selling off pieces of its consumer-lending business and a big drop in revenue in its asset and wealth-management division.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more