Good News: You Don’t Have to Sleep With Your Spouse
Elizabeth Bernstein , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Dec 2023, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryTherapists and sleep scientists say it’s OK for couples to sleep apart, a reversal of a long-held marriage tenet.
Ever tried to get a good night’s sleep with your partner snoring or tossing around restlessly next to you?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less