Gordon Ramsay found a love for food peeling veggies for his mom
Marc Myers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Dec 2024, 01:58 PM IST
SummaryThe host of ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ and ‘Next Level Chef’ on his alcoholic father, chasing his dreams in London and the dish his family loves.
Gordon Ramsay, 58, is a British Michelin-star restaurateur, celebrity chef and author. He is the host of Fox’s “Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX," premiering Jan. 7, and season 4 of “Next Level Chef," starting Feb. 13.
