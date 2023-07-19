Governments in China are Propping Up Hong Kong’s Ailing IPO Market
Summary
- Municipalities and state-backed investors that want to drum up more economic activity are buying shares in companies going public
Chinese companies wanting to go public in Hong Kong have had a hard time getting international investors to buy their shares. Local governments in China are stepping up to help fill the void—and seeking more in return.
