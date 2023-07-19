Governments in China are Propping Up Hong Kong’s Ailing IPO Market

Local governments in China are vying to meet goals tied to economic growth, at a time when the country’s recovery from Covid-19 restrictions is fading and municipal debts are becoming a bigger burden. The governments of Sichuan province, Fujian province and the cities of Guangzhou and Tianjin have also recently indicated that they want more local companies to go public. Chinese cities have also been wooing Western businesses with financial incentives, but the U.S. could regard cash payouts from governments as illegal bribes.