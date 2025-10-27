Grape camp: Where wine lovers pay big bucks to do hard labor

Grape Camp began in 2007 as a way to get wine lovers immersed in harvest culture and take them behind the scenes of winemaking. The last excursion was in 2017; a shift in strategy, and then the pandemic, put the annual fall tour on hiatus. It returned this year with the help of Marc and Julia Shemesh, campers in 2014 and ’16 who persistently messaged organizer Karissa Kruse, begging her to bring the event back.