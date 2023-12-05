Green Investors Were Crushed. Now It’s Time to Make Money.
The lessons have been hard, but should remind investors in the sector of some of the basic facts of investing.
Invest according to your political views, and you’re unlikely to make money. Companies that appeal to left-wingers or to right-wingers might be good or bad investments, but the fact of being, on current politics, clean and union-friendly for the left or oily and gun-friendly for the right is neither here nor there. What matters is their ability to make money and how highly they are valued.