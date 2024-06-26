Grindr to delve into dating as more users seek long-term relationships

Grindr, a dating app best known for facilitating hookups between gay men, wants to get more into dating.
The company is planning to add several new features to its app aimed at helping its users, who are primarily gay and bisexual men, match up with others with the same intentions, from short-term sexual encounters to long-term relationships. The additions include using AI to identify users with shared interests.
The move comes as the broader landscape for online dating faces challenges, with slower growth and a decline in the number of paying subscribers as more users have grown tired of dating apps and question their ability to lead to serious connections. Match Group, owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge, has posted six consecutive quarters of declines in paying users, while Bumble, another player in the space, has struggled to get users to pay for more premium subscriptions.
Grindr serves a different market than most dating apps, with a focus on same-sex relationships and casual dating, whereas others are built around the idea of finding a long-term partner and primarily fostering connections between men and women.
“We are in a unique position to support the dating experience," said Chief Executive George Arison. “We have all the users. We just need to build the features that make the dating experience a lot better."
It has been adding users and growing revenue, helping it outperform others in the space. Grindr shares are up 17% this year, while Match is down 17% and Bumble has lost nearly a third of its value.
On Wednesday, ahead of its first investor day, Grindr raised its revenue outlook for the year to at least 25% growth from at least 23% growth. It also forecast between 20% and 25% annual revenue growth through 2027, equating to about $600 million in 2027 from roughly $260 million in 2023.
Grindr is making the changes to address a common request from users. Slightly more than half are looking for stable, long-term relationships, according to the company.
Arison sees the evolution of Grindr similar to changes at Uber Technologies, which has added food-delivery, rental cars and package pickups to its ride-sharing capabilities. Through Grindr’s grid format—which differs from most dating apps swipe functionality—users can filter by intention in one location.
“That’s the kind of experience we’re trying to create where there’s all the stuff in one place but with different clicks of the button you can segment yourself into experiences you want," said Arison.
Grindr’s efforts to facilitate long-term dating and other connections will include eight products designed to make clear what a user’s intentions are. One will be an AI-powered dating “wingman" that will help users build their profile, find potential matches and help start conversations. The wingman will begin testing with users by year’s end and is expected to scale in 2027.
Other products will provide the ability to amplify their profile to others to a greater degree, signal strong interest in another user and receive insights about compatibility. The efforts, some of which have begun testing and are expected to begin scaling in 2025, are similar to certain measures taken by Match and Bumble.
Arison said he has pushed teams to create an AI-first dating experience that isn’t available yet but could exist in two years.
“We should be an AI-first company because that’s what people will expect in 12 to 24 months when these features actually come into the market," he said.
