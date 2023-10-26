‘Guided Missile Drugs’ Could Be Big Pharma’s Secret Weapon

The growing focus on ADCs, after an era during which Merck’s financials have been dominated by a single cancer drug, Keytruda, makes sense. Sales of Keytruda, which faces patent expirations later this decade, grew 17% in the third quarter to $6.3 billion, Merck said on Thursday. That represents nearly 40% of the company’s total revenue of $16 billion for the quarter. For the year, analysts expect Keytruda to bring in close to $25 billion in sales. That makes it the bestselling drug in the industry this year and means it will likely be selected for Medicare negotiation later this decade. Merck already had its diabetes drug Januvia selected in this year’s list and has filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. government’s plan to negotiate drug prices.