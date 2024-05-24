Hamas took more than 200 hostages from Israel. Here’s what we know.
Peter Saidel , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 24 May 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Summary
- Israel says 121 hostages abducted on Oct. 7 remain in captivity, including the bodies of at least 37
The Palestinian militants who raided Israel in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 killed over 1,200 people, according to Israel, and abducted over 240 civilians and soldiers, bringing them back to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with a military campaign that it said was aimed at destroying Hamas and recovering the hostages . Hamas released dozens of the hostages under a weeklong series of temporary cease-fire agreements that ended on Dec. 1. International efforts to reach a cease-fire and hostage-release deal have continued and repeatedly stalled.
