Hamas took more than 200 hostages from Israel. Here’s what we know.

Where are the hostages in Gaza being held?

Early in the war, Hamas said the hostages were kept in locations across Gaza to impede Israeli military operations in the crowded Palestinian enclave. The remaining hostages are believed to be held in sections of Hamas’s extensive tunnel network that the Israeli military has yet to clear. In a tunnel raid in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, the Israeli military said it found evidence that about 20 hostages had been there. The two hostages rescued on Feb. 12 were being held in Rafah.