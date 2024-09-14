Haridas Mundhra’s Butterfly Effect: How One man’s schemes shook India’s markets and government | Mint

Haridas Mundhra’s Butterfly Effect: The scam that shook India’s markets, govt
Summary
- Haridas Mundhra’s financial misdeeds set off a chain reaction that rocked India's stock market and Parliament. His schemes not only led to massive losses but also toppled a finance minister, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s post-independence history.
The flapping of a butterfly’s wings can cause a typhoon halfway across the world. That seemingly outlandish notion gave rise to the Butterfly Effect, the idea that tiny events can trigger huge, nonlinear impacts. Haridas Mundhra, India’s first big financial scamster after independence, serves as a textbook example of this phenomenon. His actions caused tremors in the stock markets and unleashed a political storm in Parliament.