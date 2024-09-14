Haridas Mundhra’s Butterfly Effect: How One man’s schemes shook India’s markets and government | Mint

The flapping of a butterfly’s wings can cause a typhoon halfway across the world. That seemingly outlandish notion gave rise to the Butterfly Effect, the idea that tiny events can trigger huge, nonlinear impacts. Haridas Mundhra, India’s first big financial scamster after independence, serves as a textbook example of this phenomenon. His actions caused tremors in the stock markets and unleashed a political storm in Parliament.

Mundhra’s journey is a classic rags-to-riches story gone rogue.

The Calcutta-based stock speculator, who began his career selling light bulbs, was an ambitious young man with one burning desire—to make money, by any means necessary. Unfortunately, most of his methods were less than honest. His playbook was depressingly familiar: he would buy shares in obscure companies, inflate their stock prices through misinformation and circular trading, then use those inflated holdings as collateral to secure loans. With fresh funds in hand, he would acquire stakes in other firms, notably targeting British companies left behind by the colonial exodus. These companies’ cash reserves fuelled his acquisition spree, allowing him to amass a vast empire worth several crores. But as his empire grew, so did the list of his transgressions. In 1956, the BSE Ltd (then the Bombay Stock Exchange) indicted him for selling forged shares.

Yet, Mundhra was far from finished. With the audacity typical of his ilk, he soon found a way back into business. Using his network of well-placed officials, he persuaded the newly nationalized Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) to invest ₹1.25 crore in six ailing British firms—Richardson Cruddas, Jessops, Smith Stanistreet, Osler Lamps, Agnelo Brothers, and British India Corp.—all of which he controlled.

These investments bypassed LIC’s regulatory safeguards, including approval from its investment committee. Of course, Mundhra had no interest in reviving these firms; they were merely vehicles for his own enrichment. As a judge later remarked during a 1962 case against British India Corp.’s directors, "The conduct of Haridas Mundhra in this affair is clearly in breach of his duty of loyalty to the Corporation... He has thus committed breach of trust."

It didn’t take long for the house of cards to collapse. The stock prices of the companies tanked, leaving LIC holding the baby.

In another world, the scandal might have quietly died down, buried under bureaucratic indifference. Indeed, that’s what the government of the day hoped for. But fate intervened in the form of an upright Member of Parliament, Feroze Gandhi. His father-in-law just so happened to be Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gandhi, whose marriage to Indira Gandhi was already on rocky ground, raised the issue in Parliament, targeting finance minister T.T. Krishnamachari (popularly known as TTK). He questioned whether LIC had used the hard-earned premiums of 5.5 million policyholders to buy shares in Mundhra’s firms at prices well above market value. In a scathing speech, Gandhi dismantled the finance minister’s defense, which claimed no irregularities had occurred and that LIC had acted independently.

This was more than just a political embarrassment for Nehru, who had initially defended TTK. Already dealing with personal tensions involving his son-in-law, Nehru now had to grapple with the fallout of the scandal. But to his credit, the prime minister upheld his integrity and ordered an inquiry. He appointed retired Bombay High Court justice M.C. Chagla to investigate the matter. Chagla’s 24-day public hearings were a masterclass in transparency, captivating the nation. As Govind Ballabh Pant, the leader of the house, remarked, "The attention of the country was riveted almost on this inquiry when it was being held in Bombay."

The Chagla Committee concluded that LIC’s investments had been improper and violated basic business principles. The fallout was swift. In May 1958, the government set up another Board of Inquiry, led by justice Vivian Bose, to investigate the roles of finance secretary H.M. Patel and LIC chairman G.R. Kamat.

Despite TTK’s continued insistence that no wrongdoing had occurred, political pressure mounted. The Opposition, led by voices like Bhupesh Gupta of the Communist Party of India, lambasted the government. Gupta’s fiery statement in Parliament summed it up: "The findings of the Commission with regard to the finance minister and the statements made by the attorney general before the Commission are very relevant things. Controversy is created because they were rescuing the finance minister."

TTK had already been a polarizing figure, particularly after the resignation of then Reserve Bank of India governor Benegal Rama Rau in 1956, reportedly due to differences with him. In February 1958, the pressure became unbearable, and TTK resigned as finance minister—a significant blow to the government and his career.

And what of Haridas Mundhra, the man whose metaphorical wings had set all this in motion? He was arrested in his luxury suite at Delhi’s Claridge’s Hotel and sentenced to 22 years in prison. His fall from grace was spectacular, proving that even the most well-connected can’t escape forever.

Mundhra’s story is a stark reminder that seemingly small actions—like the flapping of a butterfly’s wings—can have consequences that have a ripple effect.